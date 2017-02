The Chainsmokers bring their Memories Tour 2017 to Utah, Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at The Maverick Center and we’ve got your tickets!

Tickets go on-sale this Friday through all Smith’s Tix outlets, but you can win ‘em here before you can buy ‘em!

Keep listening for the Chainsmokers cue to call; when you hear it be the 10th caller at 877-55-11-NOW and win!

The Chainsmokers with special guest Kiiara May 2nd at The Maverick Center from Today’s Best Music, NOW 97.9!