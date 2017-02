Help fight hunger and enjoy a hockey game at the same time!

NOW 97.9 in partnership with Volkswagen Southtowne and the Utah Grizzlies with your chance to see the Grizzlies play for free.

Just stop by VW Southtowne and donate two cans of food and you’ll receive two tickets to the March 1, 2017 game at the Maverik Center.

*While supplies last!