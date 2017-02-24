OFFICIAL RULES DISNEYLAND RESORT MAIN STREET ELECTRICAL PARADE SWEEPSTAKES

KBZN CONTEST RULES FOR MAIN STREET ELECTRICAL PARADE VACATION/TICKETS TO THE DISNEYLAND® RESORT

In addition to the existing Official Rules of NOW 97.9 (KBZN) and Capital Broadcasting located here, the rules listed below apply specifically to the Disneyland Resort promotion running from 02/24/2017 through 03/10/2017.

Official Rules. Promoter shall cause the official rules for the Sweepstakes to comply with all applicable laws and regulations and to include provisions substantially similar to the following as approved by Disney:

The winner(s) and his/their guests must travel together on the same itinerary. Tickets must be used by December 15, 2017.

Vacation Package fulfillment is subject to certain restrictions and is subject to hotel availability at the Disneyland Resort. Advanced reservations required.

Winners must be at least eighteen {18) years of age to enter and win. Travelers under the age of eighteen (18) must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian who must be at least eighteen (18) years of age.

Vacation Package, Vacation Package components and Tickets may not be sold, redeemed

for cash, traded, transferred, or rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above. Vacation Package components may not be separated.

Certain travel restrictions apply.

Promoter is the Sponsor of the Sweepstakes.

Disney, its parent, subsidiary, related and affiliated companies and their respective officers, director’s, employees and agents shall be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses injuries, demands, damages, actions, and /or causes of actions which arise out of and/or in any way relate to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize and/or the Promotion.

​Contest Prizes:

Eleven (11) winners selected randomly from all qualified entrants, will receive a vacation package at the Disneyland Resort Territory and shall consist of the following:

Room accommodations consisting of one (1) standard room (with a maximum of four (4) persons per room) for two (2) consecutive nights at a Premises or Premises area hotel selected by Disney in its sole discretion.

Up to four (4) 3-Day 1-Park Disneyland® Resort Tickets good for admission to Disneyland® Park or Disney California Adventure® Park, but not to both Parks on the same day (subject to restrictions).

Certain restrictions shall apply to the Vacation Package, which restrictions shall be determined by Disney in its sole and absolute discretion. Each winner and his/her guests must travel together on the same itinerary. The Vacation Package shall not include the following: airfare, airport departure fees; baggage fees; Travel insurance; hotel room service; parking fees; laundry service; food; alcoholic beverages; merchandise, souvenirs, etc.; local and long distance telephone calls; tips, gratuities, service charges, resort fees; and any taxes; or all other charges not explicitly included in the packages pursuant to this Agreement. The Vacation Package(s) (and all elements thereof) may not be sold, redeemed for cash, traded, transferred or rescheduled, except in Disney’s sole and absolute discretion.